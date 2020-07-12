flight
- MusicBoosie Badazz Shows Love To Summer Walker's Mother After Meeting Her On PlaneAccording to Boosie, Summer Walker's mother is "such a sweet lady."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Shares His Strategy On How To Finesse Flight TimesRick Ross is sharing the secret sauce.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicHilarious In-Flight Mix-Up, Passengers Pose With Snoop Dogg LookalikeThis in-flight mix-up injected an unexpected dose of entertainment.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureNatalie Nunn Breaks Down Into Tears When Forced To Fly EconomyNatalie Nunn was inconsolable after being forced to fly economy. By Cole Blake
- MusicTrippie Redd Denies Being Kicked Off Flight For Smoking In The BathroomTrippie Redd says he wasn't kicked off a flight for smoking weed in the bathroom.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIce Spice Posts Pics From Private JetIce Spice flew private after her trip to Italy.By Cole Blake
- LifeDelta Passengers Offered $10,000 To Give Up Seats On Overbooked Flight: ReportFlying these days is no easy feat.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAri Lennox Says She'll No Longer Be Doing Shows That Require Her To FlyAri is determined to overcome her fear of flying so that her career is not damaged.By Lawrencia Grose
- SportsDana White Posts Hilarious Advice On How To Act Around Mike TysonDana White couldn't help but make light of Mike Tyson's recent airplane experience.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CulturePete Davidson Will Head To Space In Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Next WednesdayParty America's CEO and a handful of others will join the actor on his upcoming flight.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMeek Mill Accuses Flight Attendant Of Racism After Being Asked About WeedThe rapper shared a video where he asked to leave the flight because he didn't feel safe.By Erika Marie
- RandomKanye West Flies Commercial Out Of LAX & Vory RespondsKanye West flew commercial out of LAX, Sunday, and fans went nuts when they saw him.By Cole Blake
- NewsPell Enlists Dave B For Funky New Track "Flight"Pell is back with a new single ahead of the release of his new album "Floating While Dreaming II."By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTed Cruz Returns To Texas Following Cancun FiascoThe Ted Cruz saga has been quite the mess.By Alexander Cole
- RandomUnited Airlines Bans Family For Not Keeping Mask On Their 2-Year-Old DaughterA family in Denver was banned from United Airlines after being unable to keep a mask on their two-year-old daughter.By Cole Blake
- RandomHawaii Offering Free Flights To Remote Workers During COVID-19 PandemicHawaii is offering free round-trip flights to anyone who works remotely and is interesting in visiting the state.By Cole Blake
- RandomRich The Kid Alleges Racial Discrimination After Being Kicked Off FlightRich The Kid wasn't happy after being kicked off a flight recently.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsHeadie One & Tion Wayne Square Up On Dubai Flight: WatchTion Wayne denies that he and Headie One were arrested after the altercation.By Aron A.
- RandomJay-Z Fan Arrested After Sneaking On A Flight To Try & Meet HimThe Chicago woman confessed to authorities that she snuck on a plane to Los Angeles where she wanted to meet Jay-Z.By Aron A.
- SportsAntonio Brown Teases Fans With Potential NFL ReturnCould Antonio Brown be on the way to go secure himself a contract.By Alexander Cole