Trippie Redd has denied the reports suggesting he was kicked off an airplane for smoking weed in the bathroom. Instead, Trippie says his friend smelt like weed and the American Airlines flight crew gave them problems so he decided to make things easier and fly private. The reports began after a video of a crew escorting Trippie off of a plane went viral on social media.

“I see media outlets keep reaching,” Trippie said in a video on social media, “I never got kicked off a plane for trying to smoke weed. I had smoked weed before I got on the flight and my homie, he smelled like weed in the back of the plane.”

Read More: Trippie Redd Joins In On Grimace Shake Trend

Trippie Redd Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Rapper Trippie Redd performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling. Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He continued: “I heard the flight attendant say something, so I walked to the back to see what was up. Then they got to yelling at me. I left, I went and got a private jet. Honestly, I feel like the flight attendants got some sort of attitude or some type of animosity like they hate their job or something.”

“I’m fine flying first class but when I feel disrespected or not welcomed, I will fly private because I feel like I got to get to my bag if I’m going to pick up $350,000, $20,000 ain’t shit. Put some respect on it,” he added.

Trippie Redd Denies Being Kick Off Flight

Trippie Redd denies being kicked off plane for smoking in weed in bathroom https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/lZl6ISpJMa — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 4, 2023

Smoking weed wasn’t the only thing Trippie did before a flight this week. He also shared a video of himself trying the McDonald’s Grimace Shake, participating in the viral trend of users filming themself sipping the drink before cutting to a horrific scene. “Happy birthday grimace @mcdonalds tried ur drink before my jet ride it was awful,” Trippie captioned the video. Be on the lookout for A Love Letter To You 5 from Trippie later this year.

Read More: Trippie Redd Announces New Single, “Took My Breath Away”

[Via]