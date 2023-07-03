Trippie Redd joined in on the viral social media trend in which users try the McDonald’s Grimace Shake before hard cutting to a horrific scene. In his post, he takes a sip of the drink before the video cuts to him spitting up the shake while laying on the ground.

“Happy birthday grimace @mcdonalds tried ur drink before my jet ride it was awful,” Trippie captioned the video. Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the post in the comments section. “Wtf i slid n jus BUSTED out laughing,” one fan commented. Another joked: “Y’all just gon laugh somebody help bro smh.” One more fan referenced Trippie’s upcoming project, A Love Letter To You 5. “The seizure i’ll have after listening to ALLTY5,” they wrote.

Read More: Trippie Redd Announces New Single, “Took My Breath Away”

Grimace At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: Ronald McDonald (wearing face shield) and Grimace appear in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ on November 24, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

While Trippie hasn’t confirmed a release date for A Love Letter to You 5, he did announce a tour in support of the upcoming effort, last week. He’ll be embarking on the Take Me Away tour with Lucki at the end of August. Together, the two will be hitting a total of 25 cities across North America. They’ll also be bringing out D.Savage, Jean Dawson, Ekkstacy, and K Suave on select dates.

Trippie Redd Tries The Grimace Shake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 555 (@trippieredd)

Trippie isn’t the only rapper is have jokes about the Grimace Shake. Kid Cudi tweeted about having “poopy pants for 24hrs” after ordering the drink. In response, fans trolled him for being 39 years old. “Soooo im suppose to like, lose my childlike spirit becuz im almost 40?? Maybe thatll be ur sad fate my friend, but ima be a happy silly dude til im old and grey,” he wrote back.

Read More: Kid Cudi Reflects On Aging: “I’ma Be A Happy, Silly Dude ‘Til I’m Old & Grey”

[Via]