Jordan Zion 4 “Flight” Adds Heat To Zion’s Signature Line

The Jordan Zion 4 “Flight” is ready for takeoff, bringing a sleek new look to Zion Williamson’s fourth signature silhouette. With a smooth white upper, speckled mudguard, and sharp Infrared 23 hits on the heel and tongue, this colorway blends classic Jordan heritage with modern design.

It’s built for Zion’s high-flying, physical style, packing a full-length Zoom Air unit and Cushlon 3.0 midsole for serious responsiveness on the court. Zion’s line hasn’t always had the flashiest colorways, but it’s consistently delivered on performance.

The Zion 4 is no different, it’s sturdy, low to the ground, and made for explosive movement. What makes the “Flight” edition stand out is its minimal yet striking palette, nodding to Air Jordan legacy colors while staying firmly planted in today’s game.

From a distance, it’s clean and icy. Up close, the details pop, especially in the latest photos. The translucent outsole, layered materials, and subtle textures give this pair depth.

And with the release date locked in for August 7th, 2025, fans of both the brand and the baller have a solid pickup to look forward to.

Jordan Zion 4 “Flight”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 “Flight” features a white mesh and synthetic upper with speckled grey overlays on the sides. Also, infrared 23 accents pop on the tongue branding and heel support structure.

A semi-translucent icy blue sole covers the outsole. Further, the shoe’s medial side shows off a visible Zoom Air pod, adding tech appeal.

Inside, it’s fitted with a Cushlon 3.0 midsole for added comfort and bounce. Finally, a bold black mudguard ties the look together.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 4 “Flight” will be released on August 7th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike