Jordan Zion 4 “Mud To Marble” Drops This Week

The Jordan Zion 4 "Mud To Marble" pulls up with a super clean look that fits Zion Williamson’s mix of power and finesse. The colorway feels like another chapter in his growing signature line.

It reflects the way Zion went from a high school highlight machine to one of the most dominant players in the league. The Zion 4 silhouette really matches that story. Jordan Brand built this line for players who move like Zion.

The support and cushioning need to keep up, and that is the goal here. There have been a ton of strong performance sneakers in the Jordan lineup, but the Zion series is starting to carve its own lane. It mixes new tech with a little bit of that classic Jordan DNA. "Mud To Marble" adds a cool twist to it all. The name alone tells a story. It sounds like going from the ground up.

Zion has dealt with injuries and setbacks, but every season he shows a little more. The sneaker feels tied to that energy. The photos show a mostly white build with subtle marble textures and gold details throughout. The shape looks sleek and supportive, and the Air Zoom window adds a nice touch. It feels like the start of another strong moment for the Zion line.

Jordan Zion 4 “Mud To Marble”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 Mud To Marble features a white upper with marble style accents across the heel. Black laces and a black tongue add contrast.

Gold branding appears on the Jumpman logo and Zion’s signature on the back tab. A sculpted midsole houses an Air Zoom unit marked in teal. The outsole uses a translucent finish for a smooth feel.

The padding looks thick around the heel for support. The lines on the upper create a fluid shape along the sides. The shoe mixes performance tech with a clean lifestyle friendly colorway.

House of Heat reports that the Jordan Zion 4 “Mud To Marble” will be released on November 20th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike