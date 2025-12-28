Diddy's Ex Lawyer Mark Geragos Believes In "Potential" Early Release

Diddy Lawyer Mark Geragos Potential Early Release
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Contrary to what prosecutors are trying to maintain, Mark Geragos believes Diddy has a strong case to secure immediate release in his appeal.

Attorney Mark Geragos may not have legally represented Diddy in his infamous federal case... But he's apparently very close to the situation. As such, he continues to provide divisive commentary on the matter based on not just his legal work with and for Sean Combs in the past, but also the fact that his daughter Teny was a part of Puffy's defense team.

Now, according to NewsNation, Mark is chiming in on Diddy's appeal to get an immediate prison release. Per the lawyer, this might not be as hair-brained of an idea as prosecutors are arguing.

"I think there’s a potential there," he expressed. "Remember, when he was convicted of these two Mann Act violations… He won against the counts that carried a mandatory life sentence and would have basically forfeited his entire fortune. So he rolled the dice and won, and then he was enhanced in his sentence by the very conduct he was acquitted of. I think that’s fundamentally unfair. In fact, if we want to talk about fairness, I think the prosecution should be penalized for overcharging him in the first place, and he should have been immediately released. That’s just me. I have great affection, and I think that’s the just result."

Read More: Maui Police Chief Seeks Apology After “Outrageous" Diddy Lawsuit Dismissal

Diddy's Appeal

For those unaware, Diddy's requesting an early release over accusations that Judge Arun Subramanian's sentence was unfair. His lawyers seek either a full reversal of his conviction or a reduction of his prison sentence, plus his immediate release in either case. Their argument is that Judge Subramanian acted like a "13th juror" and unrightfully influenced the jury's verdict by bringing up evidence related to Combs' acquitted charges as justifications for a harsher punishment for his convictions.

We will see whether or not the court responds to this sooner rather than later. During this waiting process, Diddy was able to see family this Christmas, as his son Justin Combs reportedly paid him a visit.

If the appeals court agrees with the defense's arguments, maybe he will see even more family sooner than he thought. In any case, we're sure Mark Geragos will be there to opine.

Read More: Mark Geragos Believes Diddy's At Serious Risk Of Prison Assault

