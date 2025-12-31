Diddy Delists $61 Million Los Angeles Mansion Amid Prison Stay

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Just a few days before getting arrested last year, Diddy put his 10-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion on the market.

It's been over a year since Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion was raided by Homeland Security in connection with his federal case. The mogul listed the property for sale in September 2024 for $61.5 million, shortly before getting arrested. Now, Realtor.com reports that it's been pulled off the market.

For now, it remains unclear exactly why the 10-bedroom home was unlisted. Prosecutors allege that Diddy would “abuse, threaten and coerce women" on the property.

He was found guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution in July, following roughly two months of trial. In October, he was sentenced to 50 months behind bars, or just over four years. According to attorney Mark Geragos, however, there's a chance he'll be released earlier than that.

When Will Diddy Be Released?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think there’s a potential there," he told NewsNation earlier this week. "Remember, when he was convicted of these two Mann Act violations… He won against the counts that carried a mandatory life sentence and would have basically forfeited his entire fortune. So he rolled the dice and won, and then he was enhanced in his sentence by the very conduct he was acquitted of."

"I think that’s fundamentally unfair," Geragos continued. "In fact, if we want to talk about fairness, I think the prosecution should be penalized for overcharging him in the first place, and he should have been immediately released. That’s just me. I have great affection, and I think that’s the just result."

Diddy previously asked Judge Arun Subramanian to let him out of prison before Christmas. That didn't happen for the Bad Boy founder, though his son Justin Combs did visit him at FCI Fort Dix in honor of the holiday. Reportedly, they discussed how to "manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones and reflect on the past with a resolution to do better going forward."

