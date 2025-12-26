Justin Combs Visits Diddy In Prison For Christmas

Diddy may not have been able to be with his family on Christmas, but Justin Combs did a great thing by stopping by to check on his pops.

Sean "Diddy" Comb's legal rep, Juda Engelmayer, broke the news to the outlet and told them they caught up with one another. They spoke about life in general and how they are doing personally. To be more specific, TMZ writes, they discussed how to "manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones and reflect on the past with a resolution to do better going forward."

Diddy may not have the best public image, but that doesn't mean his family is going to give up on him. That's why Justin Combs, the mogul's second oldest, decided to stop by FCI Fort Dix to celebrate Christmas during this rough time. Per the report from TMZ, it sounds like the soon-to-be 32-year-old was the only one to visit.

