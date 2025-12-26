Justin Combs Visits Diddy In Prison For Christmas

Diddy may not have the best public image, but that doesn't mean his family is going to give up on him. That's why Justin Combs, the mogul's second oldest, decided to stop by FCI Fort Dix to celebrate Christmas during this rough time. Per the report from TMZ, it sounds like the soon-to-be 32-year-old was the only one to visit.
Sean "Diddy" Comb's legal rep, Juda Engelmayer, broke the news to the outlet and told them they caught up with one another. They spoke about life in general and how they are doing personally. To be more specific, TMZ writes, they discussed how to "manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones and reflect on the past with a resolution to do better going forward."
Speaking of prayer, Engelmayer also says Diddy and a few other inmates did some more internal reflecting during a private mass they organized.
Justin Combs was not able to give any physical presents to his father, but we are sure he appreciated the abstract gift of love.
This wholesome update arrives after Diddy and his team of lawyers filed a new motion to try and get him out sooner. Sent in on Christmas Eve, they went after Judge Arun Subramanian, the man responsible for his 50-month sentence.
Read More: Steph Curry's Top 5 On-Court Sneakers
When Is Diddy Getting Out?
They called his ruling a "perversion of justice" while adding that he "acted as a thirteenth juror." Essentially, Diddy and his reps argue that Judge Subramanian only sent him to prison because the jury didn't find him guilty on the more serious charges. Those were sex trafficking and racketeering.
Moreover, the 56-year-old referenced his 16-month jail stay at the MDC in Brooklyn being longer than the usual average for Mann Act cases. Diddy's prison sentence is in fact the longest stemming from this type of conviction.
As of now, his tentative release date is May 8, 2028. Although, following the homemade alcohol incident behind bars, that could affect things.