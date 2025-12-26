Justin Combs Visits Diddy In Prison For Christmas

BY Zachary Horvath 268 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shaq's Fun House
MIAMI, FL - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Combs perform onstage during Shaq's Fun House at Mana Wynwood Convention Center on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Diddy may not have been able to be with his family on Christmas, but Justin Combs did a great thing by stopping by to check on his pops.

Diddy may not have the best public image, but that doesn't mean his family is going to give up on him. That's why Justin Combs, the mogul's second oldest, decided to stop by FCI Fort Dix to celebrate Christmas during this rough time. Per the report from TMZ, it sounds like the soon-to-be 32-year-old was the only one to visit.

Sean "Diddy" Comb's legal rep, Juda Engelmayer, broke the news to the outlet and told them they caught up with one another. They spoke about life in general and how they are doing personally. To be more specific, TMZ writes, they discussed how to "manage life in this time, to pray, appreciate loved ones and reflect on the past with a resolution to do better going forward."

Speaking of prayer, Engelmayer also says Diddy and a few other inmates did some more internal reflecting during a private mass they organized.

Justin Combs was not able to give any physical presents to his father, but we are sure he appreciated the abstract gift of love.

This wholesome update arrives after Diddy and his team of lawyers filed a new motion to try and get him out sooner. Sent in on Christmas Eve, they went after Judge Arun Subramanian, the man responsible for his 50-month sentence.

Read More: Steph Curry's Top 5 On-Court Sneakers

When Is Diddy Getting Out?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They called his ruling a "perversion of justice" while adding that he "acted as a thirteenth juror." Essentially, Diddy and his reps argue that Judge Subramanian only sent him to prison because the jury didn't find him guilty on the more serious charges. Those were sex trafficking and racketeering.

Moreover, the 56-year-old referenced his 16-month jail stay at the MDC in Brooklyn being longer than the usual average for Mann Act cases. Diddy's prison sentence is in fact the longest stemming from this type of conviction.

As of now, his tentative release date is May 8, 2028. Although, following the homemade alcohol incident behind bars, that could affect things.

Read More: 21 Savage Is The Most Honest Rapper In Drake’s Corner

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.4K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Diddy Officially Checks Into FCI Fort Dix 2.3K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.6K
News Authentic 697
Comments 0