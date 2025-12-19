Steph Curry's Top 5 On-Court Sneakers

Stephen Curry is trending for more than just his scoring and historic shooting, and now he’s making headlines for what he’s been lacing up. Since announcing his split from Under Armour after a decade long partnership, Curry has turned his on-court sneaker rotation into a story in itself, blending performance presets, cultural nods, and collectible retros.

From signature basketball shoes that carried him to championships to surprise cross-brand singles that turned heads, Curry’s footwear choices offer a peek into both his game and his mindset. Whether he’s wearing his own Curry Brand line or grabbing a classic from Nike or another legacy brand, Steph’s choices reflect eras, respect, and evolution.

With his name now big in sneaker culture, ranking his top five on-court shoes feels timely. These picks are based on performance impact, cultural significance, and the moments that defined Curry’s career.

5. Nike Sabrina 3

Image via StockX

The Nike Sabrina 3 might be the most surprising entry on this list, but that is exactly why it matters. When Steph Curry stepped onto an NBA court wearing Sabrina Ionescu’s signature shoe, it immediately sent shockwaves through sneaker culture.

This marked the first time Curry played an NBA game in a Nike basketball shoe since 2013, making the moment bigger than the sneaker itself. Curry wore the Nike Sabrina 3 during warmups and game action, instantly turning a performance shoe into headline news.

From a visual standpoint, the Sabrina 3 fits Curry’s game perfectly. It is low, streamlined, and built for control. The upper looks lightweight and structured, with minimal bulk around the ankle. That design mirrors Curry’s style of play, which relies on precision, balance, and quick directional changes.

The midsole sits low to the floor, emphasizing court feel over flash--something Curry has always prioritized. What makes this moment even more interesting is what it represents. Curry choosing the Sabrina 3 is not about brand loyalty. It is about function.

It shows his willingness to wear whatever helps him perform, regardless of logos or contracts. In many ways, this was the first public hint that Curry’s footwear future might look different soon.

4. Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot”

Image via StockX

The Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot” lands high on this list because of timing, symbolism, and how deliberate the moment felt. Steph Curry wore the pair during pregame warmups against the Jazz, and that alone was enough to dominate the conversation.

While he briefly appeared in the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” in the tunnel, the 14s were the pair he actually took onto the floor. That distinction matters. Marking one of his most striking on-court Jordan moments to date, Curry warmed up in the Air Jordan 14 “Last Shot."

Visually, the shoe carries serious weight. The black leather upper, sharp red accents, and Ferrari-inspired midsole details give it an aggressive, almost predatory look. It feels fast even standing still. That energy aligns with Curry’s current moment, where every appearance feels intentional and closely watched.

The shield logo on the ankle, tied directly to Michael Jordan’s final Bulls shot, adds another layer of legacy to the choice. What makes this appearance stand out is what it represents. Curry is nearing the end of his Under Armour chapter, with the Curry 13 expected to be the final signature model.

Wearing the “Last Shot” at this point in his career feels reflective. It is not nostalgia for the sake of it. It is an acknowledgment. Curry choosing the Air Jordan 14 on court was not random.

3. Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita”

Image via StockX

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita” stands out as one of the most meaningful sneakers Steph Curry has worn on court, not just because of how it looks, but because of what it represents. Curry wore the pair during an NBA game as a tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, a moment that immediately resonated across the league.

Curry laced up the “Mambacita” Kobe 6 Protros during warmups and gameplay, honoring the legacy that shaped an entire generation of players, himself included. Visually, the shoe is striking without being loud. The black upper is layered with textured scale-like detailing, nodding to the original Kobe 6 design.

White Swooshes cut cleanly across the sides, while subtle gold accents add depth and meaning rather than flash. The number “2” on the heel, representing Gianna, grounds the shoe emotionally.

Kobe was one of his earliest inspirations, especially as a guard who relied on skill, footwork, and relentless preparation. Seeing Steph move in a Kobe model on court feels natural. The low profile, responsive cushioning, and fit match Curry's game perfectly.

2. Under Armour Curry Flow 8

Image via StockX

The Under Armour Curry Flow 8 represents the peak of Steph Curry’s signature line from a pure on-court performance standpoint. This is the shoe where everything finally clicked. Curry wore the Flow 8 extensively during the 2020–21 NBA season, including his historic scoring run where he claimed another scoring title.

Curry wore the majority of that season in the Curry Flow 8, making it one of the most documented shoes of his prime. Visually, the Flow 8 looks clean and purpose-built. The knit upper hugs the foot like a sock, with minimal overlays and a sculpted heel counter that feels modern without being flashy.

The royal blue colorway shown here feels especially fitting for Steph, tying directly to Warriors colors while keeping the design simple. There’s nothing bulky or unnecessary, which mirrors his game perfectly.

The Flow cushioning replaced a traditional outsole entirely, delivering elite court feel and traction. Curry’s quick stop-start movements, sharp cuts, and constant off-ball motion demanded something responsive, and the Flow 8 delivered.

It allowed him to play faster, lighter, and more in control. Overall, the Flow 8 symbolizes the height of the Curry and Under Armour partnership.

1. Under Armour Curry 4

Image via StockX

If there’s one sneaker that truly defines Steph Curry’s on-court legacy, it’s the Under Armour Curry 4. This is the shoe most fans picture when they think of Curry at his absolute peak. He wore the Curry 4 throughout the 2017–18 season, a year that ended with another NBA championship and some of the most effortless basketball he has ever played.

Curry wore the Curry 4 during that title run, cementing it as the signature shoe of his dynasty era. The Curry 4 was a turning point for Under Armour. It wasn't bulky and leaned fully into speed, control, and precision.

The knit upper offered a locked-in feel without sacrificing flexibility, while the midfoot strap system kept everything secure during sharp cuts. Visually, the white and gold colorway feels clean and confident, matching the calm dominance Curry carried every night.