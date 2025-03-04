The Titan x Nike Sabrina 2 Drops Soon With Bold New Look

The Nike Sabrina 2 builds on the success of her first model, offering a sleek, performance-driven design. Titan, a renowned sneaker boutique from the Philippines, brings its unique touch to this latest collaboration. The result is a sneaker that merges high-performance tech with storytelling, celebrating the game of basketball in a way that resonates globally. Titan has established itself as more than just a retailer. The brand actively contributes to basketball culture, curating releases that highlight the sport’s influence in the Philippines. Partnering with Nike and Sabrina Ionescu, Titan ensures this sneaker is more than just another drop. It represents hard work, dedication, and a deep love for the game.

The Sabrina 2 itself is engineered for speed and agility, making it a top choice for guards looking for a responsive shoe. The Titan x Nike Sabrina 2 stands out with bold details and thoughtful design cues. The colorway blends soft neutrals with vibrant pops of pink and teal. A speckled midsole and icy outsole enhance the aesthetic, while intricate embroidery on the heels adds a premium touch. The photos showcase these details up close, giving a clear view of the craftsmanship and cultural inspiration behind this collaboration. Sabrina Ionescu’s signature line continues to make waves.

Titan x Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The Titan x Nike Sabrina 2 brings a fresh spin to Sabrina Ionescu’s second signature model. A sail-colored base sets the tone, while vibrant pink and teal details elevate the design. The gradient Swoosh adds a bold pop of color. Embroidered branding on the heels highlights Titan’s influence. A speckled midsole and icy outsole round out the look, blending performance-ready tech with streetwear appeal.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 x Titan will be released on March 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop.

Image via Nike