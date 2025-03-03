Awake NY Hangs Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" Outside Its NYC Store

awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-arctic-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Awake NY
Awake NY and Jordan Brand team up for the Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink,” bringing streetwear flair to an iconic silhouette.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" is already making waves. As one of Jordan Brand's most anticipated collaborations, this release merges streetwear and sneaker culture effortlessly. Awake NY, led by Angelo Baque, is known for reimagining classic designs with bold color choices. This Air Jordan 5 is no different, boasting a striking "Arctic Pink" upper that immediately commands attention. Red and white details bring contrast, while an oversized "A" patch reflects Awake NY’s signature branding. A subtle "NY" embroidery on the heel keeps the city’s influence front and center.

Classic Jordan 5 elements remain intact, from the reflective tongue to the icy translucent outsole. This release marks Awake NY’s first time working with the Jordan silhouette, and they have made a strong debut. The AJ5 has always balanced performance and off-court appeal, and this Arctic Pink rendition elevates that legacy. To generate buzz for the launch, Awake NY displayed the sneakers hanging from their NYC flagship store, ensuring they stood out in the city’s streets. The sneaker’s bold colormakes it a must-have for collectors and trendsetters alike. As seen in the images, this pair delivers a fresh take on an iconic silhouette, making it one of the most talked-about drops of the season.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Release Date
awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-arctic-pink-sneaker-news
Image via Awake NY

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” features a bold pink leather upper, with Awake NY’s signature “A” and "NY" embroidery on the sides. Also, a rich red interior lining adds striking contrast. Classic Jordan details remain, including reflective tongues, lace locks, and Nike Air branding on the heels. Further, a black midsole with fiery shark-tooth accents and an icy translucent outsole complete the design, blending streetwear energy with Jordan’s classic appeal.

Hypebeast reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” will be released on August 29th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

