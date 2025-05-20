Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" Gets Bold Awake NY Update

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” collaboration brings bold color and high energy to the iconic Jordan 5 silhouette. Known for its timeless design, the Air Jordan 5 debuted in 1990. It features reflective tongues, lace locks, and shark-tooth detailing on the midsole.

It quickly became a fan favorite in Michael Jordan’s lineup. Awake NY, the streetwear label founded by former Supreme brand director Angelo Baque. It continues to inject New York flavor into Jordan classics, blending heritage with statement-making style.

This latest colorway turns heads with its bright pink leather upper and vibrant red accents, nodding to both retro hoops energy and modern streetwear. It’s a follow-up to the black and blue pair previewed earlier this year. It showcases Awake NY’s continued presence in the Jordan universe.

New on-foot photos give a better look at the sneaker’s aggressive contrast stitching, icy blue soles, and bold “NY” embroidery. They capture the pair in motion, highlighting its punchy mix of textures and attitude. With summer just around the corner, this drop promises to be one of the season’s most talked-about collaborations.

The “Arctic Pink” pair comes dressed in smooth pink leather, contrasted by a bright red sock liner and icy translucent outsole. Reflective silver tongues feature embroidered red Awake NY branding.

The midsole keeps it classic with a black base and red shark-tooth detailing, while the heel branding blends classic Nike Air elements with Awake’s signature NY hits. Oversized “A” logos replace the standard netting, adding a personalized twist to the familiar silhouette.

A clear lace lock and subtle grey mesh panels complete the design.