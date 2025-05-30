The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Will Be Limited

awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-arctic-pink-sneaker-news
Image via TheStockroom
The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 Arctic Pink emerges in official images, with only 7,000 pairs rumored to release this August.

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" is making noise ahead of its anticipated release this August. Dressed in bold pink with striking red accents, this collab puts a refreshing spin on the classic silhouette.

Only 7,000 pairs are rumored to drop, adding serious exclusivity to the hype. Founded by Angelo Baque, Awake NY is known for its authentic New York roots and clean, street-ready designs. Their latest project with Jordan Brand brings an energetic twist, blending premium materials with signature Awake details.

It’s a fresh take that stays true to both brands’ identities. Further, the Air Jordan 5 has long been a staple in sneaker culture. First debuting in 1990, the Tinker Hatfield design drew inspiration from World War II fighter planes, bringing a bold, aggressive look to the court.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his most dominant NBA seasons, further cementing its legacy. Images show the pair up close, highlighting Awake NY branding stitched on the sides, icy soles, and luxe leather overlays.

The limited numbers and loud colorway are sure to make this one of the summer's most talked-about drops. Take a look at the images for a closer view before the chaos begins.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink”
awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-arctic-pink-sneaker-news
Image via TheStockroom

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 "Arctic Pink" features vibrant pink leather uppers with contrasting red and silver accents. Awake’s signature “A” logo takes center stage on the sides, while “NY” embroidery sits on the heel.

Also, the classic reflective tongue returns, dressed with a red Jumpman and Awake branding. A black midsole hosts red shark teeth detailing, while translucent icy soles round out the design.

The pair is finished with a clear lace lock for an authentic Jordan 5 touch. Further, only 7,000 pairs are set to release, making this collaboration an exclusive catch for collectors.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” will be released on August 16th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released.

