Awake NY's Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” Not Releasing On Nike SNKRS

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” blends streetwear attitude with Jordan Brand heritage. This pair brings a bright, unapologetic twist to a silhouette that’s been an icon on and off the court for over three decades.

Limited to just 7,000 pairs, the release stays exclusive to Awake NY and won’t see a drop on SNKRS. Designed by Tinker Hatfield during an era when Michael Jordan’s game was redefining basketball.

Inspired by fighter jets, the shoe’s jagged midsole flames and clear outsole became instant identifiers. Over the years, the AJ5 has carried both performance credibility and cultural weight, finding a place in hip hop, skate, and streetwear scenes.

Awake NY’s approach to the “Arctic Pink” channels that same energy but with a more expressive palette. The brand’s roots in New York City culture show through subtle details,. The bold base color makes it impossible to ignore.

This collaboration balances nods to Jordan history with Awake’s signature modern flair, creating something familiar yet fresh. The photos here show a sneaker that isn’t afraid to stand out.

It’s a vibrant new chapter for the AJ5. It proves the silhouette still has room for reinvention even after decades in the spotlight.

Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink”

Image via chickenwop_

The Awake NY x Air Jordan 5 “Arctic Pink” features a bright pink leather upper with red accents along the sockliner, tongue embroidery, and midsole flames. The iconic reflective tongue is dressed in silver, showcasing the Awake logo merged with the Jumpman.

“NY” embroidery appears on the lateral heel, while the number “23” adds a classic Jordan touch. A translucent outsole sits beneath a black midsole with speckled red highlights.

Mesh panels and lace locks keep the look tied to its basketball roots, while the overall palette makes it a standout piece in the Jordan 5 lineage.