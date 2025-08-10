Bad Bunny’s Adidas Gazelle "Vega Baja" Is All About Home

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle “Vega Baja” brings a burst of color and hometown pride to the ongoing “City Series.” This time, the focus is on Vega Baja, the Puerto Rican coastal town where Bad Bunny grew up.

Known for its golden beaches and lush greenery, the town’s spirit is translated into a vibrant golden-yellow suede upper. The shade calls to mind ripe mangoes and sunlit sand, while deep green rope laces add contrast and pay homage to the area’s flag and natural landscapes.

Crisp white Three Stripes and a gum sole keep the design tied to the timeless Gazelle DNA. Part of a larger collection celebrating the artist’s roots, the “Vega Baja” shows how personal storytelling can merge with classic sneaker culture.

While samples were first seen at an adidas archive exhibition, this pair is set to officially release in late 2025 for $140 via adidas.com, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers. The Gazelle has been a staple in adidas’ catalog for decades, embraced by football fans, skaters, and streetwear circles alike.

In Bad Bunny’s hands, it takes on a new narrative edge. The photos show the model’s clean lines and bold palette, offering a fresh twist on a classic while staying grounded in heritage.

The Bad Bunny x adidas Gazelle “Vega Baja” features a golden-yellow suede upper that channels the warmth of the Puerto Rican coast. Green rope laces add a pop of contrast, nodding to local pride.

White leather Three Stripes and heel tabs keep the look clean, while a translucent gum sole completes the classic base. The “Vega Baja” text in gold foil on the lateral side adds a personal stamp.

Inside, the shoe maintains a bright yellow lining, matching the exterior for a cohesive feel. Every detail blends tradition and personality, creating a sneaker that’s both familiar and refreshingly distinct.