Bad Bunny Sells Out His 30-Show Puerto Rico Residency In Just Four Hours

Bad Bunny doesn't want to leave home yet, and rather than chastise him for it, everyone just agreed that they want to see him in his element. Moreover, the Puerto Rican superstar announced the first-ever residency at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in the archipelago's capital of San Juan, comprised of 30 shows across ten weekends from July 11 to September 14. The "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí" run (I Don't Want To Leave Here) supports his new album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which in and of itself is the most hyper-local and culturally resonant work he's released thus far. And from what ticket sales indicate, people are absolutely loving it.

Furthermore, Bad Bunny sold out all the dates for his Puerto Rico residency in just four hours... At least, the ones he was selling online. The first three weekends were exclusively sold in-person in Puerto Rico for its residents only, with people waiting in line for as long as two days to secure their spot. Fun fact: this writer spent 22 hours in line and slept on the most uncomfortable beach chair imaginable. He regrets nothing. After those sold out the same day they went on sale, the "PIToRRO DE COCO" artist opened the presale for the remaining shows, which were what sold out in four hours. In total, that's about 400,000 tickets.

Bad Bunny Sells Out His Puerto Rico Residency

On Friday (January 17), the unapologetic Boricua's team – including tour producers Noah Assad Presents and Move Concerts – issued a press release claiming that they eliminated 1.8 million scalpers and bots from the presale registration, which totaled as high as over 2.5 million before this. They did this to "ensure Bad Bunny’s loyal fans were eligible for the pre-sale." There are still some VIP and hotel packages available, but speaking respectfully and frankly if you're not from here, save your vacation for another time. Don't spoil the fun!