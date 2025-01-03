Bad Bunny Drops Tracklist & Short Film For New Album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Puerto Rico es para les puertorriqueñes.

Bad Bunny is kicking off 2025 with some very exciting news for his fans, especially his die-hards in his native archipelago of Puerto Rico. His next album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS ("I Should've Taken More Pictures") comes out on Three Kings Day Eve (Sunday, January 5) at 7PM EST, and he's shared the tracklist for it. Beyond solo singles like "EL CLúB," Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio will also collaborate with rising reggaetón superstars Dei V, Omar Courtz, and RaiNao. In addition, he will also include tracks with the indie band Chuwi (the best boricua artists right now, in this writer's humble opinion) and with the excellent local plena outfit Los Pleneros De La Cresta.

With all this in mind – plus the, cultural, folkloric, and traditional music references on "PIToRRO DE COCO" – it seems like this will be Bad Bunny's most Puerto Rico-centric album to date, which is saying a lot but is nonetheless incredibly exciting. He also released a short film starring legendary boricua multi-hyphenate Jacobo Morales that speaks to themes of rampant gentrification, cultural roots, and the importance of defending heritage.

Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS: Short Film & Tracklist

Of course, for those of you in tune with Bad Bunny's artistic presence beyond his commercial dominance in the Hispanic and global music sphere, this is nothing new. He's always been a strong advocate for addressing Puerto Rico's political, economic, and sociocultural challenges. The 30-year-old may have endorsed Kamala Harris for U.S. President last year, but he's more concerned with addressing the colonial struggles that said regime continues to bombard the archipelago with, no matter who's in the White House. In addition, he caused controversy by speaking out against the incumbent government of Puerto Rico, which perpetuates that invasive exploitation while benefitting from a slew of humanitarian and social injustices.