Bad Bunny Concert Allegedly Targeted For Mass Shooting & "Race War," FBI Reveals

Bad Bunny was on a big North American tour this year in support of last year's album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, a trek that federal authorities claim was almost the target of domestic terrorism. Moreover, the FBI recently unveiled an indictment against white 58-year-old Arizona man Mark Adams Prieto, and it claims that he tried to carry out a mass shooting at an Atlanta rap concert in mid-May, which lines up with the Puerto Rican superstar's tour stop in the city this year. Adams allegedly sought to provoke a "race war" before the 2024 election, and to target Black people and other ethnic minorities at this event.

Furthermore, the FBI claimed to have learned of this supposed plan through an alleged confidential informant, and sent an agent for Adams to recruit and confide in. Apparently, he sold some rifles to another of his close connections, and spoke with little reservations about specific details of the alleged attack on this tour. Informants claim that Adams told them he chose to target Atlanta due to Georgia's previous history as a conservative state before more Black folks moved there. Allegedly, he picked the Bad Bunny concert due to the high number of Black people he thought it would hold, and planned to distribute Confederate flags in the area after the attack while screaming "Whities out here killing" and "KKK all the way."

Bad Bunny Performing In San Juan, Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - JUNE 7: Bad Bunny performs during his Most Wanted Tour at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on June 7, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Then, federal authorities reportedly pulled over Adams on May 14, the day of the Bad Bunny Atlanta show, as he drove through New Mexico, and seized seven firearms during the arrest. A grand jury delivered the indictment and prosecutors charged Adams with firearms trafficking, transfer of a firearm for use in a hate crime, and possession of an unregistered firearm. Neither Kendall Jenner's rumored boo nor his team have responded to these claims or the indictment.