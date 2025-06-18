Bad Bunny Reveals Why He Refuses To Tour In The United States

Bad Bunny will also be performing 30 shows in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency.

Bad Bunny says it's "unnecessary" for him to add concerts in the United States to his highly-anticipated Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. He discussed his plans for the tour with Variety for a new cover story published on Wednesday.

When the outlet asked whether American fans would be able to watch the tour through a concert film, his manager, Noah Assad, didn't shoot down the idea, but didn't bother getting fans' hopes up either. “We record almost all his shows, but we’ve made it a point to not publish concert footage content that stays up and lives there forever,” Assad said. “We’ve had conversations about doing a film for the residency, and we are having our conversations about doing it for the world tour, but there’s no pressure on us. He wants to create memories and share emotions with the individuals willing to listen.”

Before the world tour, Bad Bunny will be performing 30 shows at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan as part of his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency. They're set to begin on July 11 and conclude on September 14.

Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Residency

Elsewhere in his interview with Variety, Bad Bunny discussed the title of his No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency, which translates to "I Don’t Want to Leave Here."

“It’s not like I’m living a detached reality — I still live on the island. Of course, there’s a line you hit in terms of relatability when you become famous. But Puerto Rico has a very rough and real duality to it: One moment you can say, ‘I love living here; I’m proud to be from here,’ and other times, you’re like, ‘F*ck, man, pa’l carajo, todo’ [‘To hell with everything’],” he explained.

He concluded: “That’s why I chose to call this tour ‘I Don’t Want to Leave Here.’ It’s not always paradise, but it’s also a place that requires you to exercise enough resistance to say, ‘I don’t want to leave, and no one can make me.’ It’s a phrase that comes from pride, pain and love.”

The Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour will be kicking off in November of this year. He'll be performing in support of his sixth solo studio album of the same name.

