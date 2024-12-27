Bad Bunny Prepares New Album With "Pitorro De Coco"

Bad Bunny readies new album with impactful lead single.

Bad Bunny continues to captivate fans with the announcement of his upcoming album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, set to release on January 5. The revelation came alongside the release of his latest single, "PIToRRO DE COCO. Produced by MAG, Tainy, and La Paciencia, the track draws inspiration from Puerto Rican holiday traditions. Named after a festive coconut rum drink, the song blends contemporary reggaeton with elements of Christmas music, paying homage to the legendary Chuíto el de Bayamón. The track adds a cultural layer to the album’s theme, connecting fans to Puerto Rico’s rich musical heritage.

This highly anticipated project, featuring 17 tracks, marks his first album since 2023's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Bad Bunny teased the album with a cinematic trailer directed by Jacobo Morales, showcasing moments with his fictional friend “Concho.” The visuals weave together intimate reflections and cherished memories, underscoring the album’s emotional core. As he wrote on social media, every song on the tracklist is a "bomba"—a declaration of their impact and energy.

With DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny promises not just an album but a deeply personal journey into his evolving perspective on life, memory, and legacy. Fans can expect a blend of poignant storytelling and electrifying beats when the album drops via Rimas Music.

"Pitorro De Coco" - Bad Bunny

