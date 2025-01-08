Bad Bunny Receives Opening Week Sales Predictions For "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS"

Lil Baby is also gunning for the number one spot next week.

Ultimately, we will see what actually happens in about six days when the charts update next Tuesday, However, based on these projections alone, it looks like Lil Baby will comfortably slot in at number one. But like we said, it appears that Bad Bunny is more concerned with sticking to traditions. "I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me. This is an album of Puerto Rican music," speaking of DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. "And a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done."

2023's nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana moved 184,000 units compared to its predecessor's 274,000. Now, his 2025 release, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, is seeing another considerable drop off. According to DJ Akademiks, Bunny is projected to sell around 90,000 copies. It's worth mentioning that the "K-POP" contributor released the album on Sunday, January 5 instead of Friday. As we have previously reported, he's going to be competing with Atlanta rapper Lil Baby for that top spot on the Billboard Hot 200.

Earlier this week, Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny spoke on how his music sometimes goes over his listeners heads. We can certainly see why, as the 30-year-old refuses to sing or rap in English. But even with his commitment to doing so, he continues to be one of the faces of modern music. With over 70.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and tons of hit records under his belt, he's definitely going to continue to stick what works. However, since his 2022 project Un Verano Sin Ti, Bunny's seen a bit of a decline in first week sales.

