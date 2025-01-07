Bad Bunny Reveals Why Fans Miss The "Best Parts" Of His Music

The superstar is unbothered.

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars on the planet. He's triumphed over Billboard charts and streaming platforms for the last five years, and he's done so without any English-language crossovers. Bad Bunny is committed to singing and rapping in his native tongue. He's made English-speaking listeners come to him, instead of the other way around. It has resulted in music that is uncompromising, but it has also led to some misunderstandings. Bad Bunny recently spoke to the New York Times about his new album, and the recurring issue of fans misinterpreting what his songs are about.

Bad Bunny's reverence for his native Puerto Rico has always been strong. Nowhere has it been stronger, though, than on his new album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. The reggaetonero has dug into PR's musical roots and given fans an album that is extremely insular. There's lots of slang terms and references that will go over listener's heads. Bad Bunny likes it that way. "People miss a lot," he admitted. "There are even a lot of Latinos who speak Spanish who are missing a lot because I’m singing in Puerto Rican slang."

Bad Bunny Insists On Using Puerto Rican Slang

The artist noted that the same issue occurred on his previous album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, as well. "[There was a] lot of bars and Puerto Rican analogies," Bad Bunny explained. "And I’m 100 percent sure that people missed the best parts of that album. Definitely." He made it clear, however, that this was not a concern. "I doooooon’ttttt caaaaaaaare," he assured his interviewers. Given the thematic focus of Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, Bad Bunny's mindset makes a lot of sense.

The artist admitted that his success made him feel alienated from his home. His new album marked an attempt to reconnect with Puerto Rico, and the culture that raised him. In a separate interview with Time Magazine, Bad Bunny claimed the album was authentic in a way that his previous releases were not. "I found what my roots are: the sound that represents me," he admitted. "This is an album of Puerto Rican music. And a completely different vibe from what any other artist has done."

