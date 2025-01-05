Lil Baby & Bad Bunny To Compete In Tight Race For The First No. 1 Album Of 2025

We're kicking the new year off with one heck of a chart match-up.

2025 got off to a hot start, as two superstars in their respective fields took very different approaches to their new albums this year. Now, Lil Baby and Bad Bunny are poised to compete for the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart, thus crowning only one of them as the new year's first chart-topper. In Wham's case, his new LP is... Well, WHAM, and it's got a lot of new material that his fans have been waiting for ever since his last project, 2022's It's Only Me. Baby built a lot of promo hype before this Friday drop, gave Young Thug his first post-prison release verse, and included other big collabs with the likes of 21 Savage and Travis Scott.

As for Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican reggaetón legend dropped DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS ("I Should've Taken More Pictures") just a couple of hours ago at press time. It's a touching, fun, and passionate tribute to all of the archipelago's rich musical heritage from African, Caribbean, and Latin American culture, particularly emphasizing Puerto Rico's unique identity and contributions while proving a lot of sociocultural and political commentary. Also, fellow Boricua creatives Chuwi, RaiNao, Omar Courtz, Los Pleneros De La Cresta, and Dei V join in on the action.

Lil Baby & Bad Bunny In A Race For Number One

We know that numbers don't really matter and that Lil Baby and Bad Bunny's pride in their respective albums is so much more important. Still, this is a particularly interesting chart battle because it's honestly near impossible to compare both releases. Baby dropped on a Friday for a full tracking week and a deluxe coming out soon, whereas Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio dropped on a Sunday (Three Kings Day Eve) with a shortened tracking week, a longer tracklist, and a larger fanbase. As such, this could really go either way, and both artists should receive their due flowers for these accomplishments.