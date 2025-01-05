Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Puerto Rico And His Loved Ones On New Album, "DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS"

¡Les boricuas se respetan!

All in all, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is Bad Bunny's most direct album yet when it comes to his sociopolitical advocacy and his most rich yet when it comes to the cultural connections to Puerto Rico. While he's definitely played with these elements in the past to great effect, it's amazing to hear an LP be so proud, loving, and passionate above all else.

Bolstered by the genre-fusing singles " EL CLúB " and " PIToRRO DE COCO ," Bad Bunny uses DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS to pay homage to Puerto Rico's most pivotal musical exports: reggaetón, salsa, bomba, plena, and so on. As for the first genre, he tapped rising stars Omar Courtz, Dei V, and RaiNao as collaborators (plus a surprise Wisin outro... Sorry if we spoiled!). In addition, boricua indie darlings Chuwi and Los Pleneros De La Cresta also appear on here to flesh out the album's sonic tributes. Beyond just tipping Benito's hat to the past, though, this projects also builds off it to create exciting fusions of the old and new that reflects the current sentiment and artistic thriving of the archipelago.

Bad Bunny's sixth studio album is upon us, and DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is exactly the exciting, passionate, warm, and proudly Puerto Rican release that his core fanbase needed, wanted, and became incredibly excited for once its rollout began . Across 17 tracks, he sings and raps about past loves, his nostalgia for his home archipelago, the importance of defending it against a corrupt government and increased gentrification, and all the traditions and cultural touchstones that define his pride and joy.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.