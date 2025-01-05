Bad Bunny Pays Tribute To Puerto Rico And His Loved Ones On New Album, "DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS"

Bad Bunny's sixth studio album is upon us, and DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is exactly the exciting, passionate, warm, and proudly Puerto Rican release that his core fanbase needed, wanted, and became incredibly excited for once its rollout began. Across 17 tracks, he sings and raps about past loves, his nostalgia for his home archipelago, the importance of defending it against a corrupt government and increased gentrification, and all the traditions and cultural touchstones that define his pride and joy.
Bolstered by the genre-fusing singles "EL CLúB" and "PIToRRO DE COCO," Bad Bunny uses DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS to pay homage to Puerto Rico's most pivotal musical exports: reggaetón, salsa, bomba, plena, and so on. As for the first genre, he tapped rising stars Omar Courtz, Dei V, and RaiNao as collaborators (plus a surprise Wisin outro... Sorry if we spoiled!). In addition, boricua indie darlings Chuwi and Los Pleneros De La Cresta also appear on here to flesh out the album's sonic tributes. Beyond just tipping Benito's hat to the past, though, this projects also builds off it to create exciting fusions of the old and new that reflects the current sentiment and artistic thriving of the archipelago.
All in all, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is Bad Bunny's most direct album yet when it comes to his sociopolitical advocacy and his most rich yet when it comes to the cultural connections to Puerto Rico. While he's definitely played with these elements in the past to great effect, it's amazing to hear an LP be so proud, loving, and passionate above all else.
Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS
Tracklist
1. NUEVAYoL
2. VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR
3. BAILE INoLVIDABLE
4. PERFuMITO NUEVO (feat. RaiNao)
5. WELTiTA (feat. Chuwi)
6. VeLDÁ (feat. Omar Courtz & Dei V)
7. EL CLúB
8. KETU TeCRÉ
9. BOKeTE
10. KLOuFRENS
11. TURiSTA
12. CAFé CON RON (feat. Los Pleneros De La Cresta)
13. PIToRRO DE COCo
14. LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii
15. EoO
16. DtMF
17. LA MuDANZA