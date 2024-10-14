Take An Official Look At Bad Bunny and Messi’s Adidas Gazelle

A great blend of sports and fashion.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi x Adidas Gazelle Indoor will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole, paired with a coordinating midsole for a unified look. Additionally, the uppers are carefully made from brown leather, accentuated by additional suede overlays for contrast. Further along the sides, Adidas's famous Three Stripes are presented in sail leather, with Benito and Leo in red lettering.

The Adidas Gazelle Indoor is set to make a splash with its upcoming collaboration featuring Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi, and official images are now out . This unique partnership brings together two icons from different worlds—music, and soccer—resulting in a fresh take on the classic sneaker. The Gazelle Indoor showcases a stylish cardboard brown and cream color scheme, creating a versatile look that stands out. The design features bold red lettering of "Benito" and "Leo" along the sides of the iconic Adidas stripes, paying homage to the two stars.

