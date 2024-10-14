This Women's Air Jordan 4 Goes Floral In A New "Orchid" Look

Image via Nike
The perfect pair as autumn rolls around.

The release date for the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" colorway has been unveiled, and official photos are now out, generating excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. These sneakers showcase a vibrant orchid pink shade accented with black and cement grey, creating a bold and eye-catching look. The modern "Orchid" color scheme adds fresh style to the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, making it a standout design. With meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" is sure to turn heads, whether on the streets or in your sneaker collection.

Constructed with premium materials, these sneakers promise both durability and comfort, making them perfect for everyday wear. Whether you're a dedicated sneaker collector or a casual wearer, the "Orchid" colorway of the Air Jordan 4 is a must-have addition to any lineup. As sneakerheads eagerly await the release date, prepare to secure yours before they fly off the shelves. Elevate your sneaker game with these striking kicks that combine style and functionality.

"Orchid" Air Jordan 4 WMNS

The sneakers feature a grey and pink rubber sole, with a grey, pink, and white midsole also containing speckles. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a vibrant pink suede, with matching suede overlays. Pink netting and grey and black lace supports add details to these shoes.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Orchid” will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

