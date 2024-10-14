Nikola Jokic Unveils His New Signature Sneaker: The Joker 1

In a surprising move, Nikola Jokić has officially transitioned from Nike to Chinese sportswear brand 361°. This shift created quite a buzz in the basketball world, especially given Jokić’s status as a key player for Nike’s GT Jump line. Since joining 361°, Jokić has been seen wearing the Big3 Future CQT High, showcasing his commitment to the brand. Now, the excitement is building as 361° prepares to launch Jokić’s first signature sneaker, the Joker 1, in December 2024. While full images of the shoe have yet to be revealed, early details suggest it will feature Qu!kCQTECH cushioning, which promises enhanced comfort and responsiveness on the court.
The Joker 1 is also designed with a Diamond Grip outsole, ensuring excellent traction for optimal performance during games. In addition to the Joker 1, 361° is set to introduce a premium model, the Joker 1 GT. This advanced version will incorporate QU!KBONE technology is used for improved stability, and RPU materials are used for increased durability, making it suitable for the rigors of professional play. Both the Joker 1 and Joker 1 GT are highly anticipated releases, available through 361°’s official stores and select retailers. Jokić's new sneaker line marks an exciting chapter in his career, blending style and performance.
Joker 1
We're eagerly awaiting the official images of Nikola Jokić's first signature sneaker, the Joker 1, set to launch in December 2024. While details are starting to emerge, we can't wait to see how this new design will look and what features it will include! Stay tuned!
Hypebeast reports that the Joker 1 will be released sometime in December. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they drop.
