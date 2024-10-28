Nikola Jokic Sports New Signature 361 Joker 1 In NBA Opener

One of the NBA's biggest stars is finally dropping a shoe.

In a significant shift, Nikola Jokic has officially moved from Nike to the Chinese sportswear brand 361°, generating considerable excitement in the basketball community. Known for his prominent role in Nike’s GT Jump line, Jokics transition highlights his commitment to his new partnership. Recently, he debuted the 361 Joker 1 during the Nuggets’ season opener. He showcased it's all-leather upper adorned with unique geometric patterns. With the playful Joker logo extending from the forefoot to the laces, the Joker 1 is will captivate fans when it launches in December 2024.

The excitement continues to build around this release, particularly with performance features like CQT QUIK cushioning, which promises enhanced comfort and responsiveness on the court. The sneaker also has a Diamond Grip outsole, providing exceptional traction during gameplay. Additionally, 361° plans to introduce a premium variant, the Joker 1 GT. This model will utilize QU!KBONE technology for improved stability and RPU materials for increased durability, making it ideal for professional-level play. Both the Joker 1 and Joker 1 GT are highly anticipated, marking an exciting new chapter in Jokic’s career that blends performance with style.

361 Joker 1

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature. white and black color scheme, with premium leather overlays and a jester logo on the toebox. Black dominates the tongues and laces, with 361 and Jokic branding found throughout.