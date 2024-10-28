Nikola Jokic Sports New Signature 361 Joker 1 In NBA Opener

BYBen Atkinson215 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 13: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets takes the court against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on October 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
One of the NBA's biggest stars is finally dropping a shoe.

In a significant shift, Nikola Jokic has officially moved from Nike to the Chinese sportswear brand 361°, generating considerable excitement in the basketball community. Known for his prominent role in Nike’s GT Jump line, Jokics transition highlights his commitment to his new partnership. Recently, he debuted the 361 Joker 1 during the Nuggets’ season opener. He showcased it's all-leather upper adorned with unique geometric patterns. With the playful Joker logo extending from the forefoot to the laces, the Joker 1 is will captivate fans when it launches in December 2024.

The excitement continues to build around this release, particularly with performance features like CQT QUIK cushioning, which promises enhanced comfort and responsiveness on the court. The sneaker also has a Diamond Grip outsole, providing exceptional traction during gameplay. Additionally, 361° plans to introduce a premium variant, the Joker 1 GT. This model will utilize QU!KBONE technology for improved stability and RPU materials for increased durability, making it ideal for professional-level play. Both the Joker 1 and Joker 1 GT are highly anticipated, marking an exciting new chapter in Jokic’s career that blends performance with style.

Read More: A Fourth Colorway Joins The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Collection

361 Joker 1

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature. white and black color scheme, with premium leather overlays and a jester logo on the toebox. Black dominates the tongues and laces, with 361 and Jokic branding found throughout.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the 361 Joker 1 will be released sometime in December. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: “Bruce Lee” Meets Basketball In The Nike LeBron Witness 8

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...