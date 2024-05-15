Lil Wayne Trashes Nikola Jokic, Defends Rudy Gobert In The Process

Nikola Jokic put on a clinic on Tuesday night. The Denver Nuggets 3-time MVP had one of the best playoff games of his career, putting up 40 points while chipping in 13 boards and 7 assists. The Nuggets now have one 3-straight game against the Timberwolves. Many are blaming the Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. Gobert could not handle Jokic and many have said he isn't deserving of his title if he can't stop Jokic. Rap icon and NBA superfan Lil Wayne has come to the defense of the French big man after all the criticism he has been getting.

Returning with more NBA analysis, Lil Wayne defends Rudy Gobert amid claims that Nikola Jokić is "cooking" him in the postseason. Shortly after Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Jokić's Denver Nuggets in game five of the Western Conference playoffs, the rapper and ardent basketball fan released a video on social media. Weezy made some interesting points about Jokic and Gobert and shared his takes on both big men. Overall, Wayne thinks Gobert is getting the short end of the stick.

Lil Wayne Defends DPOY Rudy Gobert

Reacting to Jokic's dominant game, Weezy said, “Shout out to the Nuggets, it was a great game. Let me say first of all, I don’t like Jokić. I don’t like his game." Lil Wayne is not a fan of Nikola Jokic, apparently. He continued, “I’m from the old school. Some people say he’s got an old school game, but that’s an older school than I’m from because he just look like… the dad’s dad vibe out there.” Then, in response to criticism over Gobert's difficulties against Jokić in game five, he stood up for him. “I just wanna shout out my man Rudy Gobert. Defensive Player of the Year, whether you like it or not,” he added. “Rudy Gobert gets so much flak, man, and it looks like all he do to me is try his fucking hardest. The man just had his first fucking child."

Lil Wayne says Goberts first child is the most important thing in the world right now and to forget about all the talk. He concluded, “We are all men that talk about this, that get on television and talk about this. With your first child, nothing else matters. Congratulate the man and give the man some respect for what he’s doing.” Gobert is getting an unfair shake in the situation. Nobody on planet Earth can stop Jokic. The shots he was hitting last night were ridiculous. Overall, Rudy is probably the easy scapegoat, but Jokic is going to be Jokic.

