Kendrick Perkins Goes In On Defensive Player Of The Year Rudy Gobert

The Minnesota Timberwolves have just lost two straight games to the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves got out to an incredible 2-0 lead, winning both games in Denver. But the Champs responded like champs and dismantled the Wolves in Minnesota to even the series. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had some strong words for the Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert. Perk went in on the Defensive Player of the Year, blaming the Timberwolves' losses on the Frenchmen.

After the last game, Perkins sent out a tweet about Rudy Gobert. he wrote in the tweet,"I just don’t understand how Gobert go from DPOY to a defensive liability. I mean damn!" The Denver Nuggets MVP Nikola Jokic had his way with Gobert. To Be fair, no one can stop Jokic. The game plan for Nikola was to go at Rudy Gobert as much as possible, and it clearly worked. Perkins is confounded as to why Gobert is overmatched when he is supposed to be the best defensive player in the league.

Kendrick Perkins Says Gobert Needs To Step Up

Perkins said Gobert needs to step up as the DPOY. Perk asserted, "Isn't Rudy Gobert the DPOY? Why is it all the time he's the DPOY in the regular season but he's a defensive liability come playoff time?" The stats don't really back up Rudy being the root of the problem. When Gobert is playing in the playoffs, the Wolves are +15.9 points per 100 possessions; when he is not, they are -4.9. That means that they are a better team overall when he is on the court. Perk is going off the eye test, and it doesn't look good when Jokic is toying with the DPOY. No one can "stop" Jokic, even Rudy.

Tonight is a crucial game for both teams. The Timberwolves, having lost two straight, need to win this one, or it is very unlikely that they win two in a row. Despite the Timberwolves dropping two straight losses, the series has been very entertaining. Denver really responded like Champions. Jokic has reminded everyone why he is a three-time MVP. Overall, tonight is going to be some high-stakes hoops that everyone should tune in to watch.

