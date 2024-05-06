Kendrick Perkins Says He Wishes LeBron James Would Retire

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, were eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. Following their playoff exit, the Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham after two seasons with the team. During First Take, the firing of Ham and LeBron's part in it became the subject. The argument was that LeBron doesn't take responsibility after losses, and the coach usually has to take the fall. LeBron has had 9 coaches in the NBA and will be receiving his 10th head coach in his two decades in the league. LeBron is one great player who hasn't had a long tenure with a great coach, as Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Shannon Sharpe discussed.

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has made the audacious and divisive suggestion that LeBron James, who is considered to be among the game's best players of all time, should retire in order to preserve his legacy. The statement has given fans mixed feelings for both his co-hosts and fans. Big Perk thinks all the drama and blame game after failed seasons are hurting how we ultimately view LeBron James and his GOAT status. It's an interesting take and one that only Perkins could cook up.

Read More: Darvin Ham Has Been Fired By The Lakers

Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron Should Retire To Protect His Legacy

Kendrick Perkins is at his breaking point with LeBron. Perk says the coaching careful around LeBron is, in fact, hurting his case for being the greatest of all time. He said he is now questioning his position of LeBron Being the greatest over Jordan. Perkins says LeBron has never taken accountability for falling short. He then says Darvin Ham's firing makes him look bad. Big Perk goes on to conclude his take, saying, "I wish LeBron James would retire... The more LeBron James continues to play the game of basketball, the more it's going to hurt his legacy and the more it's going to continue to hurt his GOAT argument."

LeBron is a lightning rod for discourse because he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to do it. The Laker's future is up in the air, and so is Lebron's. LeBron has a $50 million dollar player option next season. The 39-year-old star's basketball life is about to end. Maybe Perk is right, and LeBron should retire to preserve his status as one of the two greatest players ever. Overall, the balls are in Lebron's court.

Read More: JJ Redick And Ty Lue Among Names Considered For New Lakers Head Coach

[via]