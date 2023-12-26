Kendrick Perkins Pops Off On Steve Kerr And Invokes Finesse2Tymes

Kendrick Perkins is someone who is very opinionated and is never ashamed to show that. Overall, he has had some very interesting moments on First Take. For the most part, he has actually even angered some folks with what he has to say. However, he does try to remain fair and objective on certain topics, as long as they have nothing to do with LeBron James. That said, Perkins was on First Take this morning as the show returned from the Christmas break.

Stephen A. Smith was not on the program this morning, so you know the takes had to be hot to keep fans engaged. Well, they spoke about none other than Steve Kerr, who was upset with the officiating while playing the Denver Nuggets. Kerr felt as though Nikola Jokic was trying to fish for fouls and that the officials were letting him do so. These complaints led to a take from Perkins in which he was actually quite annoyed with Kerr. Effectively, he thinks the Warriors head coach is a massive hypocrite.

Kendrick Perkins Speaks His Mind

Perkins said that the Warriors love to complain about the things that they have done for years at this point. He even invoked the lyrics of Finesse2Tymes, who once said "it's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it." It was an interesting analogy to use although it certainly makes sense. At this point, the Warriors are a team in decline and they don't seem to know how to handle that. As a result, they are complaining about everything, and players like Draymond Green are lashing out more frequently.

