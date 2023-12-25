The Lakers Should Get LeBron James This Player For Christmas, Kendrick Perkins Claims

Kendrick Perkins has declared that the perfect Christmas gift for LeBron James from the Lakers would be trading for Zach LaVine. "They need that third superstar. They need someone who can play at the perimeter, someone who can score 20 consistently." In short, Perkins wanted the Lakers to trade for someone who could help take the pressure off LeBron, who turns 39 at the end of the week.

LaVine is currently out with a foot injury that sidelined him in early December. However, he is expected back in early January. Before he went down, he was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game. That would make LaVine the third-highest scorer on the Lakers and the team's 20-point scorer after LeBron and Anthony Davis. Whether they make this move remains to be seen.

LeBron James Wants The Return Of Christmas Jerseys

Meanwhile, LeBron himself has expressed a desire for the NBA to bring back the Christmas jerseys that briefly existed in the early 2010s. "This was amazing!! 💨💨💨💨🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. I do wish we had Xmas day uniforms across the league still. Wonder why it stopped. 🤷🏾‍♂️," LeBron wrote on Twitter. The Lakers veteran was responding to a throwback post about the jerseys. It's unclear why the NBA has stopped doing Christmas jerseys. However, the discontinuation likely came about as a result of the league focusing on more league-wide initiatives, such as the City Edition jerseys.

LeBron is in action on Christmas Day, as the Lakers play the Celtics. The team recently snapped a four-game losing streak thanks to a 40-point performance from LeBron against the Thunder. "We needed this win. We didn't want to end the road trip in a losing effort. To come in here to play versus a team that's been playing extremely well throughout this season, it was a big win for us," LeBron said after the game. The Lakers are now 16-14 and hold the 9th seed in the West.

