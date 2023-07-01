Cam’Ron And Mase Claim ESPN Is Stealing Their Swag

Is ESPN stealing It Is What It Is’ rizz? Hosts Cam’Ron and Ma$e certainly think so. “Malika Andrews and Kendrick Perkins will be like, ‘Is this cap or not?’ Y’all, when did you start caring if things were cap or not? I don’t think Malika knew what cap was until someone was like ‘We gon do a cap segment’.” Cam’Ron claimed. “It’s like White Chicks, the movie,” quipped Ma$e. “But ESPN throwing a cap segment in there, they going to start putting the cap hats in there, I’ll say that,” Cam’Ron added.

It Is What It Is has helped redefine sports discourse media. Music icons Cam’Ron and Ma$e have successfully broken into a genre dominated by the likes of First Take and UNDISPUTED. Furthermore, they have found a much wider audience than some other shows, given that they air for free on YouTube. This is a stark contrast to programs such as First Take, which require access to a premium service like ESPN.

Is It Is What It Is On The Move?

However, It Is What It Is might not be staying free for much longer. It’s no secret that Cam’Ron has been shopping for the show for a while. Despite this, he has been open about the lack of an offer that truly interested him. However, comments made last week appear to indicate that a deal might be in the works. If that’s true, it could mark the second major move in sports media in recent weeks. Earlier this year, Pat McAfee announced that The Pat McAfee Show would be leaving FanDuel this fall to instead air on ESPN. Furthermore, Shannon Sharpe hinted at a potential move to ESPN himself in an interaction with

Speaking on New York local TV, Cam’Ron revealed that he was getting close to a deal. “It Is What It Is on YouTube,” Cam’ron said. “Soon getting ready to do a deal. We won’t say with who yet. I got a lot of people. I could have done a deal a month ago but I just want to weigh my options out. So we’ll figure it out.” This echoes comments that the rapper and host made in March. “A lot of n-ggas hollerin’ at me to try and buy my show or make my show a part of what they’re doing. And listen, I appreciate the love, I appreciate the interest and everything else. This is fully funded by me. I didn’t go get no help, I ain’t got no partners, I ain’t got no bank,” he explained. “They came and did all this shit and y’all gonna have to offer something I ain’t got. Now you don’t know what I got, but you could assume what I got. I’m not gon’ be unreasonable but you gotta be fair. But right now, with the time being, we gon’ have fun.”

