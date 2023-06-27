Kendrick Perkins isn’t ready to wave the white flag for the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland had an abysmal 2022-23 campaign, resulting in a top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, the current situation in the organization is to win now, not later. Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard has let his feelings be known on numerous occasions that the time to win is now. Because there may not be a later for Lillard in Portland. The NBA All-Star is on the fence about rejoining the team if there’s no plan to build a winner.

However, Perkins believes that the Trail Blazers can still accomplish that. In fact, the former Oklahoma City Thunder big man believes that the blueprint has already been created. “I’m challenging Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard to gather the troops and go out there and do what the Kings and Heat did… Put the world on notice,” stated Perkins in an appearance on NBA Today. The Heat and Kings definitely shocked the NBA world this season. However, is the talent there for Portland?

Read More: Damian Lillard Reveals Future Plans With Portland Trail Blazers

Kendrick Perkins Sees A Winner In Portland

"I'm challenging Chauncey Billups and Damian Lillard to gather the troops and go out there and do what the Kings and Heat did… Put the world on notice." @KendrickPerkins wants to see the Trail Blazers take a page from Sacramento and Miami's book 👀pic.twitter.com/AGiN5qs6kn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 27, 2023

In the clip above, Perkins exclaims that the Trail Blazers already have the pieces to be a successful team next season. With Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson in the mix, a young core is there. Now it’s time for the organization to go out and win free agency. Also, the team is desperate to hang onto Lillard. Lillard is the final and biggest piece of the puzzle. However, without him, the team is far away from being considered a contender.

Perkins also mentioned that Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups needs to lead the charge. Billups knows what it’s like to be a part of a winner. The Portland head man won an NBA title during his time with the Detroit Pistons. A team that was built through free agency and making great draft selections. Not every team is a desirable location to superstars looking for a new home. However, Portland has some intriguing pieces that should have players in free agency, giving them a look. Do you believe Portland can build a winner? Let us know in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: Damian Lillard Reveals Which Team He Wouldn’t Mind Being Traded To

[Via]