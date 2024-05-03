JJ Redick And Ty Lue Among Names Considered For New Lakers Head Coach

After their exit from the playoffs, the Lakers have officially fired Darvin Ham. Now, the LA franchise is looking for its next head coach. According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers have started an "extensive" search for a new head coach to succeed Darvin Ham. Darvin Ham coached the Lakers for two seasons, leading them to the Western Conference title last year and two play-in wins in two years. The first-round exit sealed Ham's fat, and now, the search is on for the next Lakers head coach.

Candidates reportedly include former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, and most interestingly, ESPN analyst JJ Redick and current Clippers coach Ty Lue. JJ is currently doing a podcast with LeBron James and someone LeBron respects in the basketball world. Ty Lue won a championship with LeBron in Cleveland and is one of the coaches who got the best out of the 39-year-old vet.

Many fans believe LeBron is grooming JJ Redick as the next Lakers coach because of their podcast Mind The Game. LeBron and JJ talk about basketball, dissecting plays and trends and looking at the game from a pure and knowledgeable point of view. JJ and LeBron have chemistry on the pod, so maybe they will be on the sideline. The Charlotte Hornets recently expressed interest in JJ becoming their head coach. The Lakers will also jump at the chance to scoop up Ty Lue if he becomes available. The Lakers need a lot more than just a new coach, and this offseason will address their many issues.

The Lakers still need to sort out LeBrons future. LeBron James has a $50 million player option next year. He has expressed that he wants to play with his son, Bronny. The Lakers may take Bronny in the 2024 NBA draft to make Lebron's dream come true and keep the King happy. Overall, the Lakers need a coach, but also a lot more. It has been reported that they will attempt to overhaul their roster this summer so a new coach will have a better team, in theory.

