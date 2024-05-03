JJ Redick And Ty Lue Among Names Considered For New Lakers Head Coach

BYJamil David417 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Knicks v Orlando Magic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 14: JJ Redick watches a agem between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks at Kia Center on February 14, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

JJ and Ty Lue are in the running

After their exit from the playoffs, the Lakers have officially fired Darvin Ham. Now, the LA franchise is looking for its next head coach. According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers have started an "extensive" search for a new head coach to succeed Darvin Ham. Darvin Ham coached the Lakers for two seasons, leading them to the Western Conference title last year and two play-in wins in two years. The first-round exit sealed Ham's fat, and now, the search is on for the next Lakers head coach. 

Candidates reportedly include former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, and most interestingly, ESPN analyst JJ Redick and current Clippers coach Ty Lue. JJ is currently doing a podcast with LeBron James and someone LeBron respects in the basketball world. Ty Lue won a championship with LeBron in Cleveland and is one of the coaches who got the best out of the 39-year-old vet. 

Read More: LeBron James & JJ Redick To Premiere First Episode Of Their "X's & O's" Podcast "Mind The Game"

JJ Redick And Ty Lue Are Lakers Coach Candidates

Many fans believe LeBron is grooming JJ Redick as the next Lakers coach because of their podcast Mind The Game. LeBron and JJ talk about basketball, dissecting plays and trends and looking at the game from a pure and knowledgeable point of view. JJ and LeBron have chemistry on the pod, so maybe they will be on the sideline. The Charlotte Hornets recently expressed interest in JJ becoming their head coach. The Lakers will also jump at the chance to scoop up Ty Lue if he becomes available. The Lakers need a lot more than just a new coach, and this offseason will address their many issues.

The Lakers still need to sort out LeBrons future. LeBron James has a $50 million player option next year. He has expressed that he wants to play with his son, Bronny. The Lakers may take Bronny in the 2024 NBA draft to make Lebron's dream come true and keep the King happy. Overall, the Lakers need a coach, but also a lot more. It has been reported that they will attempt to overhaul their roster this summer so a new coach will have a better team, in theory. 

Read More: JJ Redick To Interview For Charlotte Hornets Head Coaching Position

[via]

About The Author
Jamil David
Jamil David is a Sports and pop culture writer based in Houston Tx. Jamil is a Sports Writer For HNHH, covering everything from the NBA to the NFL and everything in between.
recommended content
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver NuggetsSportsJJ Redick To Interview For Charlotte Hornets Head Coaching Position593
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game FiveSportsDarvin Ham Could Be Fired After Lakers First Round Exit414
2023 NBA Summer League - Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles LakersSportsDarvin Ham Declares Teams That Passed On Him "F*cked Up Royally"1467
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets - Game TwoSportsDarvin Ham Has Been Fired By The Lakers286