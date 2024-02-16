Ty Lue Fined $35K For Accusing Refs Of Cheating

Ty Lue has been fined $35K for accusing the refs of "cheating" during the Clippers' tense game against Golden State earlier this week. "Where James at? The referee. I want to kick him in the mouth," Lue was heard yelling in reference to referee James Williams. Lue was ejected after earning a pair of technical fouls during the fourth quarter and following a brief scuffle between the two teams. After the Lue was explicitly heard accusing the refs of cheating.

Down big, the Clippers mounted a late-game comeback in the fourth quarter to eventually beat Golden State by five. James Harden and Paul George combined for 50 points as the team notched its 36th win of the season. Furthermore, the Clippers have won three out of the four games played against the Warriors this season. The Clippers, third in the West, are next in action against the Thunder following the All-Star Break.

However, Lue's comments were not the only story to come out of the Wednesday night matchup. Fans are debating how to interpret a clip of Draymond Green from the game. A very intense Green was seen showing four things toward an unknown party before making a sharp, staccato motion. Several fans have argued that this was Green threatening to shank someone. However, others have countered by arguing that Green was merely flexing his four championship rings.

Draymond had nine points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the five-point loss to LA. In three games against the Clippers this season, Green is averaging 14.3/8/4.3. The blowout loss dropped the Warriors back to .500 at 26-26. The team currently holds 10th in the West, courtesy of Utah being 0-3 in their three more games played than the Warriors. Up next for Golden State are the Jazz. That is followed by a three-game homestand against the Lakers, Hornets, and Nuggets.

