LeBron James & JJ Redick To Premiere First Episode Of Their "X's & O's" Podcast "Mind The Game"

JJ Redick, former NBA sharpshooter now ESPN analyst, is also sharp when it comes to his knowledge of basketball. He displays that on shows such as First Take, as well as his color commentary for the marquee NBA games. Additionally, you cannot forget about his incredible podcast The Old Man and the Three. If you are looking for top-level content about the league, his platform is one of the best in the business. However, the journeyman is not looking to stop there. According to Uproxx and multiple reports, LeBron James will joining JJ Redick for a more relaxing podcasting format.

The two will be combining their basketball acumen to break down the "X's and O's" on their joint show Mind the Game. Just like JJ's original show it will be available on a plethora of platforms, including YouTube. Down below you can watch a preview of the first episode which is due to drop tomorrow, March 19. As we mentioned it will be a very chill atmosphere and the clip proves that as the two casually give their opinions over wine on how to cover baseline inbounds.

JJ Redick Continues To Prove Why He Is The Next Face Of Sports Podcasting

In a phone interview with The Athletic, JJ explains the intentions behind Mind the Game. "It’s meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game. If you look at it in a very simplistic way, it’s just about basketball." James also spoke about how thrilled he is to be bringing this production to life. "I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media. When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with ‘Mind the Game.’ Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks." Guests will also be a regularity on this show too and as of now, there are no sponsors for the show. However, with as big as LeBron and Redick are to the basketball world, it should not be problem for this to blow up without the backing or the explosive rants.

