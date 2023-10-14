Keke Palmer Tells LeBron James Of How She Learned Who He Was

Keke Palmer was the most recent guest on The Shop: Uninterrupted, hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. The interview series always yields some very interesting conversations with celebrities from every corner of pop culture, as well as athletes of many different sports. This time was no different, as Keke proved to be an entertaining, compelling, and also hilarious addition to the group dynamic. Moreover, she recalled how she first learned who LeBron was, and he had a pretty surprised reaction to her years-old anecdote. It's wild to think that people didn't always praise the NBA legend, but stars have to start somewhere.

"When my little brother was a kid," Keke Palmer began her story to LeBron James, which made him burst out with laughter as she went on. "I mean, I don't even know why. This is the first time that I had heard about you. He was like maybe two, three, he was really little. We'd be playing games and stuff like that. You know you have a new name every time you play a game? He'd be like, 'My name LeBron.' I'm like, 'The hell is LeBron?' Every game we play, he like, 'Call me LeBron.' I'm like, 'Who the hell is LeBron?' That was my introduction to you. I'm like, 'Oh, okay, that's why he wants to be LeBron.' It was so funny, man!"

Keke Palmer Shares How She Learned Who LeBron James Is

"Shout out lil' bro, shout out bro," LeBron James replied after his laughter died down a little bit. Elsewhere in their conversation, they spoke on a lot of other issues of fame, relationships, social media, and a whole lot more. Considering the drama cycle that Keke Palmer found herself in the middle of this year, every conversation around topics like these has a pretty interesting context. Her relationship with Darius Jackson, which is pretty up in the air right now, was the source of a lot of debate online about jealousy, motherhood, dress codes, and relationship agency.

Meanwhile, how did you first hear about the Cleveland Cavalier? Are you an old-school fan or is this article teaching you something new?

