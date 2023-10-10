LeBron James Continues To Express Interest In Owning Las Vegas NBA Team

LeBron James is easily one of the most famous players in the entire NBA. Furthermore, he is easily the wealthiest player in the league. Overall, he is the first in-league billionaire. In simpler terms, he is the first player in NBA history to become a billionaire while still playing. It is a tremendous achievement, and there is no doubt that he has made his fans, friends, and family very proud. That said, when you have a lot of money, you need to find ways to use it beyond just saving.

If you have been following LeBron over the past couple of years, you know that he has been keen on the idea of owning an NBA team. Overall, this would be an incredible thing for the league. Moreover, it helps that LeBron wants to own a potential expansion team in Las Vegas. That would be massive for the league and would bring in a ton of star power. Today, James answered a question about Las Vegas, where he explained why now is the right time to get this done.

“It just makes sense,” James said. “Obviously, you got the Raiders here, you got the Knights here, you got the Aces here, you got F1 coming very soon. I think it’s only a matter of times. But I hope I’m part of that time.” He also took to Twitter where he simply wrote "Viva Las Vegas." Needless to say, LeBron wants to make this happen. Who knows? Maybe someday he will get to play for the team he owns. That would definitely be a massive win for the league and all of its fans.

