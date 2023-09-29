LeBron James “Preparing Like A Rookie” Despite Entering 21st Season

LeBron James isn't preparing for the 2023-24 NBA season like someone entering their 21st year of professional basketball. "It's staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he's a rookie. He's been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron's played for, it's been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone. There has been nothing but an increase in seeing that here. To me, it's let's be about it, let's not talk about it. He's definitely been about it this offseason," Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters this week.

Despite this, the Lakers will be looking for ways to lighten LeBron's load this season. He turns 39 in December and has missed 111 games over the past five seasons. However, load management has been a harder task thanks to new rules about resting star players that come into effect this season. Head coach Darvin Ham said that LeBron's load management is a "big picture" issue and will be adjusted "month to month" based on "different sections of the calendar".

Read More: Diddy Thinks LeBron James Is The Best Singer In The NBA

LeBron Speaks On Tireless Work Ethic

Earlier in the offseason, LeBron himself spoke on the mentality that has kept him going all these years. "Don't mean nothing. Tired is only in the mind. You tell yourself you're tired, you're gonna be tired. I don't get tired," LeBron stated during a video shot at the Lakers' training facility. Led by LeBron, the Lakers are looking to bounce back after their mixed regular season and humiliating Conference Finals sweep.

Furthermore, there is a wealth of speculation that this may be LeBron's final year with the Lakers. His son, Bronny, is expected to see minimal disruption to his basketball life plan following his cardiac arrest last month. That means Bronny's entrance into the 2024 NBA Draft remains on track for the time being. LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play at least one season with Bronny. However, as the chances of the Lakers landing Bronny are slim, LeBron will most likely change teams next season. Despite that, for now at least, it's clear that LeBron is ready for Season 21.

Read More: LeBron James Reportedly Set To Commit To U.S. Olympic Team

[via]