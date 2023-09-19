Diddy Thinks LeBron James Is The Best Singer In The NBA

LeBron James has been the subject of plenty of NBA debate. For years he's been considered the best player in the league, though whether or not that's still true has been up for more debate in recent years. He's also part of the greatest of all-time debate where fans compare his two decades of dominance to shorter runs from players like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. But one thing that basketball fans probably haven't spent much time debating is which NBA player has the best voice.

Thankfully, Diddy is here to settle the debate. LeBron often takes to his Instagram story to shout out songs he's enjoying and he did so again earlier this week. He posted himself singing along to "Pick Up." The track comes from Diddy's newly released album and features contributions from Fabolous and Jacquees. The video caught the attention of the rapper himself who reposted it to his Instagram with a caption praising James' singing voice. “Nah, my brother @KingJames got the best voice in the NBA! LOVE LOVE!! LOVE," he captioned the video. Check out the clip below.

Diddy Says Lebron Has "The Best Voice In The NBA"

Diddy just released his absolutely feature packed new album The Love Album: Off The Grid. The project included features from The-Dream, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, and MANY more. Tracks like "Another One On Me" with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and French Montana, and "Moments" with Justin Bieber have already begun racking up hundreds of thousands of streams since the album was released.

Diddy has also recently been undergoing the process of returning publishing rights back to many of his Bad Boys artists. Some of the rappers involved are calling the move an empty gesture and claiming he waited until it was nearly worthless to return the rights. What do you think of Diddy's claim that LeBron James has the best voice in the NBA? Let us know in the comment section below.

