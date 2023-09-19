Jacquees Calls Out Billboard For Using Wrong Photo To Cover His Work On Diddy’s New Album

Jacquees is upset with Billboard after the outlet featured a photo of singer Zae France instead of Jacquees while covering his appearance on Diddy's new project, The Love Album: Off The Grid. Jacquees reacted to the since-deleted video in a post on Twitter, over the weekend.

“Man if y’all don’t fire whoever the fuck posted this," he wrote while sharing the mistake. "Come on wit the games.” Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the post. One complained that Billboard is "fumbling again when it comes to R&B and Hip Hop. It’s sad that there are not any reputable platforms for either genre smh."

Jacquees At The "In My Feelz" Festival

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Singer Jacquees performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella Managment at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Jacquees makes an appearance on the sixth track off of The Love Album: Off The Grid, "Pick Up." He's one of many other stars of R&B to feature on the project, including The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, and more. Diddy explained how he narrowed down who he wanted on the project during an episode of The Love Radio Takeover on Apple Music 1, last week. "I wanted to work with different voices that I never had a chance to work with in R&B. I wanted to unify R&B because I believe that R&B is not getting the right lens," he said. "I want to tell you some Black people, we do look alike. I could dig that, but Hip-Hop and R&B are two different things."

Jacquees Slams Billboard

Man if y'all don't fire whoever the fuck posted this. Come on wit the games https://t.co/SN8nzua5Qb — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 16, 2023

“We’re coming with this album to make it clear that R&B is here," Diddy further said on Apple Music 1. "There’s an R&B resurgence and we all got together. This is not just my album. This is our album. Everybody that’s on the album from Summer Walker to Jozzy. Teyana Taylor, Babyface, John Legend and so many more.”

