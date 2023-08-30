LeBron James Speaks On His Relentless Mindset Ahead Of 21st NBA Season

LeBron James is entering his 21st season in the NBA, making him just the sixth player to reach that mark. Despite speculation that retirement was at least on the table this offseason, LeBron made it clear that he's not going anywhere, at least for the time being. One of the living legend's greatest strengths is his mental resilience. No matter what goes down on the court, LeBron is never one to give up. He spoke on this very subject in a new video shot during a workout session at the Lakers' facility.

"Don't mean nothing. Tired is only in the mind. You tell yourself you're tired, you're gonna be tired. I don't get tired," LeBron stated while working out with a large medicine ball. After battling injuries last season, it appears that he is more than ready to dominate across a full healthy season. Furthermore, his comments perfectly exemplify that mental edge that has kept LeBron as one of the league's elite players for more than two decades.

LeBron, Lakers Eye Do-Over After Mixed 2022/23

The Lakers were not the biggest spenders in free agency. Their primary objective was to secure their existing core, signing Rui Hachimuri, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell to extensions. Their biggest signing was a three-year deal for Gabe Vincent. Meanwhile, they also added Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes as depth pieces. The key to success, and possibly another title, will be avoiding injuries to key contributors. While the Lakers showed what they could do in the playoffs, early-season injuries to LeBron and Anthony Davis hurt those efforts immensely.

Furthermore, there is a wealth of speculation that this may be LeBron's final year with the Lakers. His son, Bronny, is expected to see minimal disruption to his basketball life plan following his cardiac arrest last month. That means Bronny's entrance into the 2024 NBA Draft remains on track for the time being. LeBron has made it clear that he wants to play at least one season with Bronny. However, as the chances of the Lakers landing Bronny are slim, LeBron will most likely change teams next season. Despite that, for now at least, it's clear that LeBron is ready for Season 21.

