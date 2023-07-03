LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came up short in a bid for an NBA Finals appearance. The Lakers were bested by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets. From Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, it seemed the Lakers were outmanned. However, now is the time for every team to reload with NBA free agency. For the Lakers, the organization wasted no time trying to create a roster that can compete next season. James has taken notice of what the franchise is trying to accomplish this summer. The Lakers star took to Instagram to welcome new and old teammates to Los Angeles.

In a series of stories shared on James’ Instagram page, the former MVP welcomed each member of the Lakers roster. Including those who would be returning to the team. The franchise is bringing back Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves. At the same time, welcoming Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent. Many analysts around the league feel the Lakers are hitting a home run with their latest additions. Including Vincent, who blossomed into a star during the Miami Heat’s deep playoff run.

LeBron James Itching For Next Season To Begin

LeBron James posted each of the players that had agreed to deals with the Lakers on his IG story 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mYm29IQBSl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 3, 2023

Lakers fans have to be thrilled with the organization bringing back Reaves and Hachimura. The pair did great things off the bench for the team’s run to the Western Conference Finals. However, the additions of Prince and Vincent could be vital pieces to another deep playoff run. However, the biggest concern for the Lakers would have to be the health of their two biggest stars. James and Anthony Davis dealt with major health issues last season. However, the two were able to stay on the floor long enough to see the team sneak into the playoffs.

While the team may have snuck into the playoffs. They didn’t disappoint after earning the opportunity. The Lakers made quick work of a young upstart franchise in the Memphis Grizzlies. As well as taking down the reigning champions of the league in the Golden State Warriors. Now, will the team have enough to be a viable challenge to the Nuggets next season? Let us know how you feel about the Lakers free agency moves in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

