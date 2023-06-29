Sports media is already releasing mock drafts for the 2024 NBA Draft. The 2024 class will be an interesting one, marked by a lack of a consensus first-overall pick. However, there are a number of intriguing collegiate prospects, as well as a wealth of international stars leading the class. However, the biggest question on a lot of people’s minds is where Bronny James might land.

James will be coming off a one-and-done year at USC if he chooses to declare in 2024. Bronny is the #19 prospect in his class and that’s around where most early mock drafts have him going. SB Nation has him at #13, NBA Draft Room has him at #28. Meanwhile, most other outlets have somewhere in-between these two extremes. ESPN, which pairs their draft with actual teams, projected James going at #17 to the Hawks.

This caught the attention of LeBron James, who posted an approving reaction to the selection on Instagram. Subsequently, Trae Young, current franchise star of the Atlanta Hawks, posted a cryptic response on Twitter has the NBA rumor mill buzzing.

Related: Kenny Smith says Bronny making it to the NBA is statistically unlikely

Is Trae Young Pushing For A LeBron Trade?

Talk soon😎 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 28, 2023

In response to an NBA Central post hypothesizing a LeBron-Bronny partnership on the Hawks, Young tweeted “Talk soon” in response. This immediately set off the rumor mill that the Hawks might push for a LeBron trade. While a fairly wild reaction to a hypothetical happening nearly a year from now, it is the NBA offseason after all.

However, the consensus opinion among pundits is that LeBron will likely push for a trade next offseason to join Bronny on whatever team drafts him. It’s unlikely that the Lakers will have the chance to grab him. If they pick too high in the first round, the Pelicans will likely use their option to take the pick for themselves. However, too low a pick in the first and it’s unlikely that Bronny would still be on the board. Essentially, the Lakers would have to aim for a first-round playoff exit or low lottery finish to acquire Bronny.

It’s likely that Young is just having some fun in response to the already existing fantasizing. However, it does raise the very valid question of just what LeBron is willing to do to achieve is goal of playing alongside Bronny before he retires. LeBron has two years left on his contract with the Lakers, which has a guaranteed figure of $51.4 million for the 2024-25 season.

Related: Bronny James headed on preseason tour of Europe with USC

2024 NBA Draft Class Goes Well Beyond Bronny

Matas Buzelis' shooting is an easy sell to NBA teams picking at the top of the 2024 NBA Draft. High release, smooth motion and can shoot over defenders, as well as a capable stepback. Jumbo 3 level scoring shot creator that can come off screens and also play off-ball as a shooter pic.twitter.com/6X92IyCQGG — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) June 28, 2023

So if Bronny isn’t expected to be a lottery pick, who is? At the top of most people’s lists are three names – Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, and Zaccharie Risacher. None of them will play in college this season but have the potential to be game-changers in the NBA. Holland (#2 ESPN prospect) and Buzelis (#5 ESPN prospect) both opted to join the G League Ignite. Meanwhile, Risacher currently plays in the French pro league.

In terms of college talent, that pool will be led by USC’s Isaiah Collier (#1 ESPN prospect) and Kentucky’s D.J. Wagner (#4 ESPN prospect). Many pundits are also throwing another Kentucky commit, Justin Edwards (#3 ESPN prospect) into that high-lottery consideration as well. It will be interesting to see what USC can do with Collier and Bronny, as well as watching Kentucky’s expected bounce-back to relevance.

However, as mentioned, the cycle returns to a point where there is not a clear-cut number one. Most expect it to be Buzelis. However, a big season from Collier or a Wagner/Edwards-led National Title run from Kentucky could upset the apple cart. The answers to these questions will begin to clarify themselves over the next few months. All we can do is wait.

Related: Bronny James to wear #6 at USC

[via][via]