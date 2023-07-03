Kendrick Perkins was quick to give high praise to the Los Angeles Lakers. The ESPN analyst believes the Lakers have been crushing the free agency period this summer. Perkins isn’t the only one who seems to feel that way. Lakers star LeBron James recently shared photos of all the players involved in a free-agent move on his Instagram. The franchise realized they needed more talent to compete with a team like the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

On Monday, Perkins appeared on First Take to praise Lakers GM Rob Pelinka. Pelinka has taken some heat in the past for not being as aggressive in bringing in free agents. However, that doesn’t seem like it is the case anymore in Los Angeles. “[Rob Pelinka is the] MVP of the free agency… What he added to this team while being able to keep the core of this group … He won,” Perkins stated. It is hard to argue that anyone is having a better off-season than the Lakers.

Kendrick Perkins Praises Rob Pelinka

Although there have been other teams find success this summer. Including the Phoenix Suns. The Suns acquired former Wizards star Bradley Beal in a blockbuster move that ultimately sent Chris Paul to Golden State. The Suns have bolstered up their roster. Making the team a massive threat to win the Western Conference. However, the Lakers and others are taking notice in making their own massive moves. The Nuggets will be tested when next season rolls around.

The Lakers desperately needed to make improvements. However, they also needed to bring back some key pieces. Bringing back Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura was vital. Perkins believes the moves from the Lakers will have the team right back in title contention next season. Do you agree with Kendrick Perkins? If not, which team has had the best free agency period? Let your opinions be known in our comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

