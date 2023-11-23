LeBron James' Age Source Of "Constant Jokes" Amongst Lakers

A new report has revealed that LeBron James' age is a source of "constant jokes" amongst his Lakers teammates. “He’s always got energy. He’s the oldest player in the NBA but still acts like he’s 20 every day. Just joking around, having fun. And I think he plays the game the same way, regardless of who he’s playing. And like Rui said, any time Bron has something that pushes him a little further, you see the results like you get tonight. Like last year in the playoffs. He just did more after all of that stuff started happening," Austin Reaves told The Los Angeles Times.

LeBron turns 39 next month and is in his 21st season. However, he has shown little sign of slowing down. "It's staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he's a rookie. He's been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron's played for, it's been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone. There has been nothing but an increase in seeing that here. To me, it's let's be about it, let's not talk about it. He's definitely been about it this offseason," Lakers GM Rob Pelinka told reporters back in September. This season, LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game.

LeBron Has Hilarious Reaction To Question About Jazz Coach's Age

Furthermore, LeBron's age has been a major source of conversation this week. LeBron was left without a response after a reporter pointed out that he was older than Will Hardy, the head coach of the Utah Jazz head coach. After making a deflated noise and rubbing his head, LeBron finally responded to the question. "Oh my goodness. I’m not even mad. That’s a good one, you got me on that one. That’s crazy," LeBron said. LeBron turns 39 next month. Meanwhile, Hardy turns 36 in January.

However, despite his "advanced years", LeBron was unstoppable against the Jazz. He had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Lakers cruised into the in-season tournament quarterfinals with a 131-99 result. The night also saw LeBron surpass 39,000 points, the first player in league history to do so. Despite this, the night's scoring title belonged to Anthony Davis, who put up a 28-point double-double. Omar Yurtseven led the Jazz with 18 points in 17 minutes off the bench as Utah fell to 4-10.

