BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Keke Palmer On Lizzo: “People Are More Interested In Believing The Negative”

The allegations of harassment, misconduct, and questionable team ethics against Lizzo have been one of the biggest pop culture stories this year. People are still pretty divided on how to feel about them, as new information emerges, is disproved by the other side, and so on. If anything's clear about the whole thing, it's that this will probably not get cleaned up in an amicable or smooth way. Regardless, many have come to the singer's defense, or at least acknowledged that it's a far more complex situation that the black-and-white brush people paint it with.

For example, Keke Palmer remarked as such on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast. Specifically, she referenced a humanitarian award the "Special" artist won at the Black Music Action Coalition's third annual gala. "Lizzo, some people are saying, 'Oh, she should be canceled,'" the Nope star's remarks began. "'Ain't she supposed to be canceled?' And then other people are saying, 'Well, how is she even receiving this humanitarian award?' What I find so interesting is, we have two people saying two vastly two different things.

Keke Palmer Speaks On Lizzo Situation

"But people are more interested in believing the negative," Keke Palmer went on concerning Lizzo. "What makes the negative more real? Some people are saying she's good, and some people are saying she's f***ed up. Why couldn't we even say that maybe both exist? Maybe sometimes, she's an a**hole like everybody is. And maybe, a lot of times, she's a great person. Maybe she's just a normal human. Why is is that she's either one hundred percent villainous or one hundred percent good?"

Meanwhile, the latest news we've gotten on the accused singer is her flute performance onstage with alt-rock band Incubus. Amid these accusations, she's still continued to pop out in public and get praise and love from her peers. What Palmer is posing here is a pretty important aspect, but it's hard to tell where that line starts and where it end. There are so many accusations, responses, and third parties to keep track of in these cases. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Keke Palmer and Lizzo, come back to HNHH.

