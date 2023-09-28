Lizzo Formally Denies Former Backup Dancers’ Allegations

In August, three of Lizzo's former backup dancers came forward with allegations about the time they spent working for the hitmaker. According to them, the performer created a hostile work environment. They accuse her of sexual harassment, racial harassment, and more. The dancers came together to sue Lizzo, as well as her touring company and dance captain.

Shortly after the lawsuit was made public, Lizzo took to social media to respond. In a post, she denied the allegations, claiming that they were "devastating" to her. She called the backup dancers' accounts "sensationalized stories from people [she] gave opportunities to," adding that she felt they were "too outrageous not to be addressed." Now, she's issued a former denial of the allegations in the suit. According to Pitchfork, the filing includes more than 30 lines of defense from her team, who claim the plaintiffs “ratified, acquiesced, condoned and/or approved of” her behavior.

Read More: Monaleo And Lizzo Meet For First Time At Beyonce’s Houston Show

Lizzo Continues To Deny Allegations

Lizzo accepts the Record Of The Year award for “About Damn Time” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Following the initial suit, several more former employees came forward with their own allegations against her. Just last week, a woman who worked with her on tour filed a lawsuit against the "Truth Hurts" singer, accusing her of creating a toxic work environment. The woman, Asha Daniels, alleges that Lizzo made her work for 20 hours straight with no breaks. She also accused a member of Lizzo's team, Amanda Nomura, of making racist and fatphobic comments on multiple occasions.

Her team responded promptly with a statement. “As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo," it reads. What do you think of Lizzo formally denying the allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Lizzo.

Read More: Lizzo Proves She’s “Eatin Good” In New Thirst Trap, Flexes Beyonce-Inspired Grill

[Via]